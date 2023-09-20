Raiders Place OLB Chandler Jones On Non-Football Illness List

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing OLB Chandler Jones on the non-football illness list.

This means Jones will no longer count against the active roster for Las Vegas. Rapoport says a return to the field for Jones has not been ruled out if his situation improves.

The veteran has not practiced or played for the team since before Week 1. The team has declined to elaborate on his absence other than to cite personal reasons.

Jones has made plenty of comments on social media, but those have not necessarily clarified the situation.

Jones, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.

The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jones made a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals declined to franchise Jones, which paved the way for him to hit the open market. He later agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 38 tackles, four and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.