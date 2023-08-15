Raiders Place OT Brandon Parker On IR, Sign WR Isaiah Zuber

The Las Vegas Raiders placed OT Brandon Parker on injured reserve on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

This will end Parker’s season before it begins for the second straight year after he went on IR last August, too. He had been competing for a role on the Raiders’ offensive line at right tackle.

To fill the open roster spot, the Raiders brought back WR Isaiah Zuber.

Parker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Raiders.

Parker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career last year when he agreed to re-sign with Las Vegas on a one-year $3.5M contract. He signed another one-year deal with the team for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Parker appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, making 13 starts for them.