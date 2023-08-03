Raiders Place RB Austin Walter On Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have placed RB Austin Walter on injured reserve.

This will end his season, as players aren’t eligible to come off IR if they go on the list before Week 1.

Walter, 26, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Giants’ practice squad.

New York promoted him to their active roster but cut him soon after in October of 2019.

He returned to the 49ers’ taxi squad in 2020 and re-signed to a one-year, $780,000 deal in 2021. The Jets later claimed him off waivers and he was on and off of their roster before being waived after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walter caught on with the Raiders and spent the 2022 season on the practice squad. He re-signed to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

In 2021, Walter appeared in four games for the Jets and rushed for 101 yards on 26 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with two receptions for nine yards and one touchdown.