Raiders Placing DE Jordan Jenkins On Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing DE Jordan Jenkins on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jenkins, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.12 million contract before returning to New York on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jenkins then signed a two-year deal with the Texans in 2021 while testing the free-agent market. However, he was ultimately released earlier this month.

From there, the Raiders signed Jenkins to a one-year deal last week.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.