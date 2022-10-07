Raiders Placing OT Justin Herron On Injured Reserve

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing OT Justin Herron on the injured reserve.

Rapoport mentions that Herron suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season. This comes after Las Vegas acquired him from the Patriots in recent weeks.

Herron, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Wake Forest back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with New England and is set to make a base salary of $895,000 for the 2022 season.

The Raiders acquired him from the Patriots in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick while also gaining New England’s 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the trade.

In 2021, Herron appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and made four starts at tackle.