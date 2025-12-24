Raiders Placing TE Brock Bowers On Season-Ending IR

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing TE Brock Bowers on injured reserve, per Tom Pelissero.

He says the team elected to shut Bowers down so he could go ahead and get the knee injury he’s been managing all season taken care of.

Pelissero adds the Raiders are also placing S Jeremy Chinn on IR.

The Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention a while ago, and if they lose to the Giants on Sunday, they’ll likely lock up the No. 1 pick.

Bowers, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Bowers appeared in 12 games and caught 64 passes on 86 targets for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.