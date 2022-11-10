Raiders Placing WR Hunter Renfrow On IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are placing WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve due to his oblique injury Thursday.

This comes shortly after the team placed TE Darren Waller on injured reserve, so the Raiders’ weapons are really taking a hit.

Both players will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate them to return.

Renfrow, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed back in June.

In 2022, Renfrow has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 21 passes for 192 yards receiving and no touchdowns.