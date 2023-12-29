Raiders Promote FB Jakob Johnson, Sign TE John Samuel Shenker To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed FB Jakob Johnson to their active roster and added TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.

Johnson, 28, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year contract this past March but cut him during the season.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 12 yards.