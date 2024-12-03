Raiders Promote RB Sincere McCormick

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have promoted RB Sincere McCormick to the active roster.

To make room on the roster, the team placed WR DJ Turner on injured reserve.

McCormick has made a good impression the past two weeks for a Raiders team that has struggled to generate a consistent rushing attack.

McCormick, 24, was a three-year starter at UTSA and was the CUSA Offensive Player of the Year. He wound up going undrafted and later signed a rookie deal with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL draft.

He was placed on injured reserve in May, however. McCormick spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and returned in 2024 on a futures deal before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad again.

During his college career at UTSA, McCormick rushed for 3,929 yards on 724 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 66 receptions for 509 yards receiving and 35 total touchdowns.

In 2024, McCormick has appeared in three games for the Raiders and rushed 17 times for 97 yards. He’s caught both his targets for one yard.