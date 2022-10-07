Raiders Promoting LB Blake Martinez To Active Roster

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are planning to sign LB Blake Martinez to their active roster for Week 5’s game.

The Raiders just added Martinez to their practice squad earlier in the week.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

The Raiders later signed Martinez to their practice squad.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.