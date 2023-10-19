Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Ruled Out For Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo from their Week 7 game against the Bears with his back injury, per Vincent Bonsignore.

This is not a surprise, as Garoppolo had been termed doubtful for the game earlier this week. It does appear Garoppolo dodged a more significant injury, however.

The Raiders started fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell the last game that Garoppolo was unavailable, and they also have veteran QB Brian Hoyer.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo has appeared in five games for the Raiders and completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 917 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.