Raiders Re-Sign DL David Irving

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve re-signed DL David Irving to a contract for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Irving visited with the Colts and Lions in recent weeks. However, it appears as though a return to Las Vegas proved to be his best option in the end.

Irving, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later added to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

The Cowboys signed him to their active roster just a few weeks into the 2015 season and brought him back on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract. From there, Dallas used a second-round restricted tender on Irving during, which will cost them $2.914 million for the 2018 season.

The Raiders signed Irving to their practice squad and was on and off their active roster last year.

In 2020, Irving appeared in two games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles and no sacks.