Raiders Re-Sign FB Jakob Johnson To Practice Squad, Cut TE Jesse James

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed FB Jakob Johnson to their practice squad, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders cut TE Jesse James.

Johnson, 28, joined the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions of the German Football League.

Johnson agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, the Patriots promoted Johnson to their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. Las Vegas brought him back on a one-year contract this past March but cut him during the season.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and caught one pass for 12 yards.

James, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2015. He played out his rookie contract in Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed James to a four-year contract as a free agent in 2019. However, Detroit later terminated James’s deal, taking on $4.287 million in dead money. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns last year.

James caught on with the Saints back in May before being released in August. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad earlier this month.

In 2022, James appeared in two games for the Browns.