Raiders Re-Sign LB Marquel Lee To PS, Release OT Devery Hamilton

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed Marquel Lee to their practice squad and released Devery Hamilton from the unit.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee sat out the 2020 season before landing with the Bills on a one-year deal this offseason but was cut loose last month. He re-signed with the Raiders earlier this month before recently being waived.

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.