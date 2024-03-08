Raiders Re-Sign RB Ameer Abdullah

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they re-signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a contract on Friday.

RB Ameer Abdullah is back in Silver & Black#RaiderNation — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 8, 2024

Abdullah, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He was on and off of their roster in 2021 before signing with the Panthers.

The Raiders signed Abdullah on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, Abdullah appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 15 rushing attempts for 89 yards (5.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 19 receptions for 131 yards.