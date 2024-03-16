Raiders Re-Signing DT Adam Butler To One-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports that DT Adam Butler is re-signing with the Raiders on a one-year contract.

Butler, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

From there, Butler signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins in 2021. The team opted to release him and he signed a futures deal with the Raiders at the start of 2023.

In 2023, Butler appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 28 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.