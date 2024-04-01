Raiders Re-Signing G Jordan Meredith

The Raiders announced on Monday that they have re-signed G Jordan Meredith.

Meredith, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meredith later signed a futures contract with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Las Vegas opted to release before the start of the 2022 season.

He bounced on and off of the team’s practice squad before remaining on the active roster for the entire 2023 season.

In 2023, Meredith appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and made one start at guard.