Raiders Release LB Darron Lee From IR With Settlement

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released LB Darron Lee from their injured reserve with a settlement.

Lee will revert to the Raiders’ injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Lee, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.221 million contract when the Jets declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

From there, the Jets traded Lee to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. He eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad late last season.

He signed on with the Raiders back in June but landed on injured reserve last week.

In 2019, Lee appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 29 tackles and no sacks or interceptions.