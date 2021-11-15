Raiders Release WR Gary Jennings From PS, Sign FB Sutton Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed FB Sutton Smith to their practice squad released WR Gary Jennings from the unit.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Jennings, 24, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.

From there, Jenning signed on with the Colts this past January before being waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason. The Raiders just recently signed him to their practice squad.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.