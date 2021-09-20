Raiders Releasing CB Nevin Lawson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing veteran CB Nevin Lawson.

Rapoport says injuries have necessitated a move to bring in help at other positions. The Raiders would still like to bring Lawson back to the practice squad.

Lawson was set to return to the active roster from his two-game suspension today.

Lawson, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah State back in 2014. He finished his four-year, $3,449,349 rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the Lions in 2018.

The Lions later released Lawson and he later signed a one-year contract worth $3.05 million with the Raiders. Lawson also served a four-game suspension for a PED violation to open the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year extension worth $3.29 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year deal in March.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 60 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.