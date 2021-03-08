Raiders Releasing DB Lamarcus Joyner

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing DB Lamarcus Joyner.

Joyner has consistently come up as a potential cap casualty for Las Vegas this offseason, so this doesn’t come as a surprise.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Joyner creates $8.7 million in cap space and $2.5 million in dead money.

Joyner, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving the Rams’ franchise tag in 2018.

Joyner made a salary of $11,287,000 fully guaranteed for the 2018 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders in 2019.

In 2020, Joyner appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions or forced fumbles, and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 89 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.