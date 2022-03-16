Raiders Releasing LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are releasing LB Nick Kwiatkoski, who was due $7 million in 2022.

Kwiatkoski, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team.

In 2021, Kwiatkoski appeared in 8 games for the Raiders and recorded 21 tackles.