Raiders Releasing S Jeff Heath

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are set to release S Jeff Heath on Wednesday.

Heath, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a special teams contributor and a backup safety in each of his first three years in the league before signing a four-year extension with Dallas.

The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal back in March of last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Heath creates $3.15 million in cap space and no dead money.

In 2020, Heath appeared in 12 games and recorded 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and three pass defenses.