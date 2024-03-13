Raiders Releasing WR Hunter Renfrow

Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are releasing WR Hunter Renfrow, saving $13.7 million in cap space.

Renfrow, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.

