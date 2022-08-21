Raiders Remain Interested In DT Ndamukong Suh, But Price An Issue

According to Tashan Reed, the Raiders remain interested in potentially signing DT Ndamukong Suh.

However, he adds Suh’s asking price is currently what’s holding things up. Suh is looking for $9 million a year on his next contract, and Reed says the Raiders have reservations about giving a 35-year-old that much.

The Raiders also want to evaluate DTs Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols before deciding if they need reinforcements, per Reed. Both have been out with injuries for much of camp.

Suh has been linked to the Raiders, as well as multiple other teams, going back to earlier this summer.

Suh, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

Suh most recently signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Suh appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 27 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

We have him included in our list of Top 100 Free Agents for 2022.