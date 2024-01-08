Raiders Request Interviews With Four GM Candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested more interviews for their GM vacancy on Monday. According to Tom Pelissero, Las Vegas would like to speak with Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested Interview)

(Requested Interview) Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly

Peters has been a top GM candidate in recent years and declined to meet with the Titans and Cardinals last year to remain in San Francisco.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017. He was promoted to assistant general manager a few years ago.

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.