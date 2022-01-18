Raiders Request Interview With Bengals Scout Trey Brown

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Bengals scout Trey Brown for their GM vacancy.

Brown is the third reported request for Las Vegas so far.

General Manager Candidates:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Requested)

Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

Bengals scout Trey Brown (Requested)

Brown, 36, got his start in scouting with the Patriots in 2010 and was hired in the same role by the Eagles in 2013. He worked his way up to director of college scouting until he was let go in 2018.

Brown worked in both the AAF and the XFL as an executive for the Birmingham Iron and St. Louis Battlehawks respectively. The Bengals hired him as a scout in 2021.