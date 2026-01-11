Raiders Request Interview With Rams Assistant Nate Scheelhaase

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders have requested to interview with Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase regarding their head coaching vacancy.

The following is an updated look at the Raiders’ candidates up to this point:

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Former Browns OC Kevin Stefanski (Scheduled)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

Scheelhaase doesn’t have a lot of experience but is getting a lot of buzz this coaching cycle, and seems like a strong candidate to get at least an offensive coordinator role somewhere. He is also set to interview with the Cleveland Browns.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.

