Raiders Request To Interview Browns TE Coach Drew Petzing For OC Job

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Raiders have requested to interview Browns’ TEs coach Drew Petzing for their offensive coordinator job. 

This is the first reported interest of a potential offensive coordinator as new HC Josh McDaniels builds his staff. 

Petzing, 34, began his NFL coaching career with the Browns as a football operations intern in 2013. The Vikings hired him as an offensive assistant in 2014-2015, promoted him to WRs assistant and QBs assistant before hiring him as their full-time WRs coach in 2019. 

From there, the Browns hired Petzing as tight ends coach in 2020. 

 

