Raiders Requesting Interview With Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Adam Schefter reports that Raiders have requested an interview with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for their vacant head coaching position.

Here’s who the Raiders are looking at for their HC vacancy so far:

Head Coach:

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Raiders DC Gus Bradley

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels (Requested)

McDaniels, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2021, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 15 in total yards, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 8 in rushing yards, and No. 6 in total points.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.