Raiders Rework Jakobi Meyers’ Contract, Create $3M Of Cap Space

The Las Vegas Raiders have converted $3.92 million of WR Jakobi Meyers‘ base salary into a signing bonus and added two voidable years to his contract, according to Field Yates.

This move wound up creating $3.136 million of 2023 cap space for the Raiders.

Meyers, 26, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2022, Meyers appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 67 receptions on 96 targets for 804 yards (12.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.