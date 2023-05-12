Raiders Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- McClendon Curtis G Chattanooga
- Jaydon Grant S Oregon State
- Azizi Hearn CB UCLA
- Brock Martin DE Oklahoma State
- Jordan Perryman CB Washington
- Adam Plant DE UNLV
- John Shenker TE Auburn
- George Tarlas DE Boise State
- Drake Thomas LB N.C. State
- Dalton Wagner T Arkansas
Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at NC State. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior.
During his four-year college career at NC State, Thomas recorded 293 tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, four interceptions and 13 pass defenses over the course of 47 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!