Raiders Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at NC State. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior.

During his four-year college career at NC State, Thomas recorded 293 tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, four interceptions and 13 pass defenses over the course of 47 games.