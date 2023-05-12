Raiders Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they’ve signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts. 

Raiders Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. McClendon Curtis G Chattanooga
  2. Jaydon Grant S Oregon State
  3. Azizi Hearn CB UCLA
  4. Brock Martin DE Oklahoma State
  5. Jordan Perryman CB Washington
  6. Adam Plant DE UNLV
  7. John Shenker TE Auburn
  8. George Tarlas DE Boise State
  9. Drake Thomas LB N.C. State
  10. Dalton Wagner T Arkansas

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at NC State. He was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior.

During his four-year college career at NC State, Thomas recorded 293 tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 19 sacks, four interceptions and 13 pass defenses over the course of 47 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply