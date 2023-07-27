Raiders Sign CB Isiah Brown, Waive Injured CB Jordan Perryman

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed CB Isiah Brown. In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured CB Jordan Perryman.

Brown, 25, wound up signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of FIU following the 2020 draft. He briefly retired that August but wound up returning to the team in October and was ultimately waived right after.

From there, Brown signed on with the Raiders last offseason and spent time on and off their roster before being re-signed to a futures contract back in January.

The team waived him earlier this week.

Throughout his four year college career at FIU, Brown appeared in 41 total games, making 23 starts. He tallied 75 total tackles to go along with four interceptions and one touchdown.

He has yet to appear in a NFL game.