Raiders Sign DB Javelin Guidry To PS, Cut G Jordan Meredith

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad and released G Jordan Meredith in a corresponding move.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

LB Curtis Bolton CB Isiah “Ike” Brown CB Bryce Cosby S Matthias Farley TE Cole Fotheringham QB Chase Garbers C Hroniss Grasu WR Dillon Stoner (injured) DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) DB J.R. Reed G Alex Bars C Billy Price DB Nickell Robey-Coleman WR Chris Lacy DB Javelin Guidry

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2021, appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles and three pass defenses.