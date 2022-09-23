Raiders Sign DB Javelin Guidry To PS, Cut G Jordan Meredith

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad and released G Jordan Meredith in a corresponding move. 

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Curtis Bolton
  2. CB Isiah “Ike” Brown
  3. CB Bryce Cosby
  4. S Matthias Farley
  5. TE Cole Fotheringham
  6. QB Chase Garbers
  7. C Hroniss Grasu
  8. WR Dillon Stoner (injured)
  9. DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
  10. RB Austin Walter
  11. WR Isaiah Zuber
  12. OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured)
  13. DB J.R. Reed
  14. G Alex Bars
  15. C Billy Price
  16. DB Nickell Robey-Coleman
  17. WR Chris Lacy
  18. DB Javelin Guidry

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders cut him loose earlier this week. 

In 2021, appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles and three pass defenses.

