Raiders Sign DB Javelin Guidry To PS, Cut G Jordan Meredith

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad and released G Jordan Meredith in a corresponding move.
#Raiders roster moves:
– Signed #31 CB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad
– Released G Jordan Meredith from the practice squad
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Curtis Bolton
- CB Isiah “Ike” Brown
- CB Bryce Cosby
- S Matthias Farley
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- QB Chase Garbers
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Dillon Stoner (injured)
- DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
- RB Austin Walter
- WR Isaiah Zuber
- OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured)
- DB J.R. Reed
- G Alex Bars
- C Billy Price
- DB Nickell Robey-Coleman
- WR Chris Lacy
- DB Javelin Guidry
Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.
The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders cut him loose earlier this week.
In 2021, appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles and three pass defenses.
