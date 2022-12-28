Raiders Sign DE Isaac Rochell

On his Twitter account, DE Isaac Rochell announced that he has signed with the Raiders 53-man roster.

I’ve officially signed on to the @Raiders 53-man roster. #RaiderNation — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) December 28, 2022

Rochell, 27, was taken in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He was in the first year of his rookie contract when Los Angeles elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

The Chargers re-signed Rochell to their practice squad before eventually calling him up toward the end of the 2017 season. He returned to Los Angeles on exclusive rights deals for the next two years.

Los Angles declined to tender Rochell during the 2020 offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $2.5 million. He opted to test the free-agent market this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

Rochell has been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2022, Rochell has appeared in six games for the Browns and recorded 12 tackles and no sacks.