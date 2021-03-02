Raiders Sign DE Kendal Vickers To One-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract.

We have signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/Xdfl2PDBdr — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 2, 2021

Vickers, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tennessee back in 2018. He later signed on with the Steelers, but was waived at the start of the regular season.

From there, Vickers had a brief stop with the Titans before signing a futures contract with the Raiders last year.

In 2020, Vickers appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 10 tackles and two sacks.