Raiders Sign First-Round EDGE Tyree Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed No. 7 overall pick EDGE Tyree Wilson to a rookie contract.

The Raiders still have three draft picks to sign:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 7 Tyree Wilson DE Signed 2 35 Michael Mayer TE 3 70 Byron Young DT 3 100 Tre Tucker WR Signed 4 104 Jakorian Bennett CB 4 135 Aidan O’Connell QB Signed 5 170 Christopher Smith S Signed 6 203 Amari Burney LB Signed 7 231 Nesta Jade Silvera DT Signed

Wilson, 22, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah.

The No. 7 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $27,018,813 contract that includes a $16,650,045 signing bonus and will carry a $4,912,511 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.