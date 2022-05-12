Raiders Sign Four Draft Picks, 15 Undrafted Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed third-round G Dylan Parham, fifth-round DT Matthew Butler, seventh-round OT Thayer Munford Jr and seventh-round RB Brittain Brown.
The Raiders also signed 15 undrafted free agents to contracts including:
- Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler
- Louisville safety Qwynnterrio Cole
- Ball State cornerback Bryce Cosby
- Utah tight end Cole Fotheringham
- California quarterback Chase Garbers
- Ball State receiver Justin Hall
- Wake Forest linebacker Luke Masterson
- UTSA running back Sincere McCormick
- Army cornerback Malkelm Morrison
- Utah offensive tackle Bamidele Olaseni
- USC safety Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Notre Dame defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
- Virginia Tech receiver Tré Turner
- Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg
- Missouri Western State cornerback Sam Webb
Garbers, 23, was an Honorable Mention All-PAC 12 in 2021 for the California Golden Bears.
During his five-year career at California, Garbers started 34 of 36 and threw for 6,580 yards, completing 60.7 percent of his passes. He also had 50 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, in addition to rushing 331 times for 1.174 yards (3.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.
