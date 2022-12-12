Raiders Sign G Jordan Meredith To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed G Jordan Meredith to their practice squad.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Meredith, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in May of last year out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meredith later signed a futures contract with the Raiders this past March. Unfortunately, Las Vegas opted to release before the start of the 2022 season. He later had a short stint on their practice squad.