Raiders Sign LB Asmar Bilal To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed LB Asmar Bilal to a futures contract on Wednesday for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bilal, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Notre Dame back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers, but was waived at the start of the season.

The Chargers signed Bilal to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster from there.

In 2020, Bilal was active for two games.