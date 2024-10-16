Raiders Sign LB Blake Lynch To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad. 

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE David Agoha (International)
  2. WR Alex Bachman
  3. QB Carter Bradley
  4. WR Jalen Guyton
  5. RB Sincere McCormick
  6. C Will Putnam
  7. T Dalton Wagner
  8. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  9. TE Justin Shorter
  10. DB M.J. Devonshire
  11. DB Kyu Blu Kelly
  12. T Gottlieb Ayedze
  13. TE Cole Fotheringham
  14. WR Ramel Keyton
  15. NT Marquan McCall
  16. DT Zach Carter
  17. LB Blake Lynch

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season. After a stint with the Seahawks, he returned to the Chargers practice squad earlier this season and has bounced on and off the unit. 

In 2023, Lynch appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles.

