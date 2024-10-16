Raiders Sign LB Blake Lynch To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed #54 LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 16, 2024

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Agoha (International) WR Alex Bachman QB Carter Bradley WR Jalen Guyton RB Sincere McCormick C Will Putnam T Dalton Wagner WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Justin Shorter DB M.J. Devonshire DB Kyu Blu Kelly T Gottlieb Ayedze TE Cole Fotheringham WR Ramel Keyton NT Marquan McCall DT Zach Carter LB Blake Lynch

Lynch, 27, wound up signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 draft. He spent time on and off the team’s practice squad until he was ultimately released prior to the start of the season.

From there, Lynch caught on with the Cardinals practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a futures contract in January but released him again back in May of 2023.

Lynch signed with the Chargers for the 2023 season. After a stint with the Seahawks, he returned to the Chargers practice squad earlier this season and has bounced on and off the unit.

In 2023, Lynch appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles.