Raiders Sign LB Reggie Ragland To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed LB Reggie Ragland to their practice squad on Thursday.

This comes after the news that veteran LB Blake Martinez is retiring from the NFL.

Ragland, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick.

Ragland played out the final year of his four-year, $5.84 million contract before signing on with the Lions last year. New York signed him to a one-year deal last year. He’s been a free agent since March.

In 2020, Ragland appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.