Raiders Sign LS Trent Sieg To Three-Year Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LS Trent Sieg to a three-year extension, according to his agent.

Sieg, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Colorado State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Ravens before being waived at the start of the regular season.

The Raiders signed Sieg a few weeks later and he’s returned to the team exclusive rights contracts each of the past two years.

Sieg was in line to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Sieg appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders.