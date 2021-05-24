Raiders Sign OL Patrick Omameh

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Patrick Omameh to a contract.

We have signed free agent OL Patrick Omameh. More » https://t.co/YvBn5RmaKi pic.twitter.com/mrxiCsdxKE — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 24, 2021

Omameh, 31, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in San Francisco before he was cut and later signed to the Buccaneers’ active roster a few months into the 2013 season.

After a few seasons with the Buccaneers, Omameh had a short stint with the Jaguars before signing a three-year, $15 million contract that included $5.5 million guaranteed with the Giants for the 2018 season.

Unfortunately, the Giants waived Omameh during the season and he later caught on with the Jaguars. From there, he played for the Saints, Jaguars and Raiders before joining the Chiefs late last season.

In 2020, Omameh was active for seven games for the Raiders.