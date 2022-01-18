Raiders Sign S Natrell Jamerson To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed S Natrell Jamerson to a futures contract on Tuesday.

We have signed S Natrell Jamerson to a Reserve/Future contract. pic.twitter.com/SuxJ3x6eQc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 18, 2022

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:

S Jordan Brown G Lester Cotton DB Kavon Frazier C Hroniss Grasu DE Gerri Green C Brett Heggie DL P.J. Johnson LB Justin March-Lillard OL Jeremiah Poutasi RB Trey Ragas WR Dillon Stoner WR D.J. Turner DB Natrell Jamerson

Jamerson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints out of Wisconsin back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Jamerson was waived again and claimed by the Packers later in the season. He was, once again, claimed off waivers, this time by the Panthers coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Jamerson was waived in 2020 and bounced on and off Carolina’s practice squad and active roster for a while. In 2021, he signed with the Saints during training camp but was cut again coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Jamerson to their practice squad in October, but waived him a few weeks later. Jamerson then finished the season on the Giants practice squad.

For his career, Jamerson has appeared in 21 games and recorded 13 total tackles and one pass defense.