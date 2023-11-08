Raiders Sign TE Jesse James To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed TE Jesse James to the practice squad.

James, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2015. He played out his rookie contract in Pittsburgh.

The Lions signed James to a four-year contract as a free agent in 2019. However, Detroit later terminated James’s deal, taking on $4.287 million in dead money. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns last year.

James caught on with the Saints back in May before being released in August.

In 2022, James appeared in two games for the Browns.