Raiders Sign Three To Futures Deals

The Raiders are signing three players to futures deals on Tuesday, including RB Tyreik McAllister, G Ben Brown, and DB Tyreque Jones.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

McAllister, 25, wound up signing with the Broncos after going undrafted in the 2022 draft.

The Broncos opted to waive McAllister with an injury settlement yet he ended up catching on with the team’s practice squad and spent time on and off the practice squad to end the season.

Denver re-signed McAllister to a futures contract but waived him again shortly after. The Broncos brought McAllister back on another contract before cutting him once more.

Throughout his five-year career at Charleston, McAllister appeared in 39 games and rushed for 2,627 yards on 384 carries and 27 touchdowns. He also added 1,137 yards receiving on 117 receptions and an additional five touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.