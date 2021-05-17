Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Raiders announced on Monday they have signed fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round C Jimmy Morrissey to their rookie deals. 

The two are the first members of Las Vegas’ draft class to sign their deals. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Alex Leatherwood G  
2 Trevon Moehrig S  
3 Malcolm Koonce DE  
3 Divine Deablo DB  
4 Tyree Gillespie DB Signed
5 Nate Hobbs DB  
7 Jimmy Morrissey C Signed

 

Gillespie, 22, was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,979,345 that includes a $499,345 signing bonus. 

During his four-year college career, Gillespie recorded 146 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, no interceptions and 12 pass defenses in 42 career games. 

