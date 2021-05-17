Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

The Raiders announced on Monday they have signed fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round C Jimmy Morrissey to their rookie deals.

We have signed S Tyree Gillespie and C Jimmy Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/wTXX0568Ce — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 17, 2021

The two are the first members of Las Vegas’ draft class to sign their deals.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Alex Leatherwood G 2 Trevon Moehrig S 3 Malcolm Koonce DE 3 Divine Deablo DB 4 Tyree Gillespie DB Signed 5 Nate Hobbs DB 7 Jimmy Morrissey C Signed

Gillespie, 22, was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,979,345 that includes a $499,345 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Gillespie recorded 146 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, no interceptions and 12 pass defenses in 42 career games.