Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

The Raiders announced on Monday they have signed fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round C Jimmy Morrissey to their rookie deals.
We have signed S Tyree Gillespie and C Jimmy Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/wTXX0568Ce
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 17, 2021
The two are the first members of Las Vegas’ draft class to sign their deals.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Alex Leatherwood
|G
|2
|Trevon Moehrig
|S
|3
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|3
|Divine Deablo
|DB
|4
|Tyree Gillespie
|DB
|Signed
|5
|Nate Hobbs
|DB
|7
|Jimmy Morrissey
|C
|Signed
Gillespie, 22, was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round out of Missouri in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s expected to sign a four-year deal worth $3,979,345 that includes a $499,345 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Gillespie recorded 146 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, no interceptions and 12 pass defenses in 42 career games.
