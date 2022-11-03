Raiders Sign WR Malik Turner To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday they have signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad.
To free up room, DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was placed on the practice squad injured list. It functions similar to injured reserve and Tagovailoa-Amosa will miss the next four games before he’s eligible to return.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Curtis Bolton
- CB Isiah “Ike” Brown
- TE Cole Fotheringham
- QB Chase Garbers
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Dillon Stoner (Injured)
- DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Injured)
- RB Austin Walter
- WR Isaiah Zuber
- OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured)
- DB Nickell Robey-Coleman
- WR Chris Lacy
- DB Isaiah Pola-Mao
- DB Tyler Hall
- WR Albert Wilson
- OT Sebastian Gutierrez
- DB Bryce Cosby
- DT Kyle Peko
- WR Malik Turner
Turner, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.
Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.
The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers earlier this year.
In 2021, Turner appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 receptions for 149 yards (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.
