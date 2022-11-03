Raiders Sign WR Malik Turner To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Thursday they have signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad.

To free up room, DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa was placed on the practice squad injured list. It functions similar to injured reserve and Tagovailoa-Amosa will miss the next four games before he’s eligible to return.

We have placed DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the practice squad reserve/injured list. We have signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/NQ03gkIlNe — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2022

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

LB Curtis Bolton CB Isiah “Ike” Brown TE Cole Fotheringham QB Chase Garbers C Hroniss Grasu WR Dillon Stoner (Injured) DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Injured) RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) DB Nickell Robey-Coleman WR Chris Lacy DB Isaiah Pola-Mao DB Tyler Hall WR Albert Wilson OT Sebastian Gutierrez DB Bryce Cosby DT Kyle Peko WR Malik Turner

Turner, 27, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers earlier this year.

In 2021, Turner appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 receptions for 149 yards (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.