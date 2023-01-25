Raiders Sign WR Tyler Johnson To Futures Deal

According to Field Yates, the Raiders signed WR Tyler Johnson to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of Las Vegas’ futures signings:

CB Isiah Brown CB Bryce Cosby P Julian Diaz S Jalen Elliott TE Cole Fotheringham G Vitaliy Gurman OT Sebastian Gutierrez WR Chris Lacy LB Kana’I Mauga G Jordan Meredith WR DJ Turner RB Austin Walter WR Isaiah Zuber WR Tyler Johnson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named First-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420 when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers but cut him loose in October. He caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after but was released this week.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the Texans, but did not catch a pass.